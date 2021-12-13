Jones, Sue 1944-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Virginia "Sue" Jones, of St. Joseph, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center, in Saint Joseph, at the age of 77.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1944, in Piedmont, Kansas, the daughter of Clifford Milton and June Elizabeth (Wade) Bowen.
She was raised in Piedmont and Welda, Kansas, moving there when she was 16. Later the family moved to Carrollton, Missouri, where she attended local schools.
In 1962, Sue was united in marriage to Earl Edward Standley. They made their home in Carrollton. To this union, three daughters were born. Earl preceded her in death in 1966.
On Dec. 23, 1967, Sue was united in marriage to Genie Lavere Jones in Carrollton, where they made their home. To this union, one daughter was born. The family later moved to St. Joseph, in 1969.
Sue was a homemaker and cooked at many different places, including her parent's restaurant, fraternity house and for sports teams.
She is survived by: her children, Shirley and husband, Jeff Hare of Eureka, Kansas, Shiela Standley of St. Joseph, Rhonda Phillippe of St. Joseph and Vicky and husband, Sidney Giffin of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren: David Aubuchon, Anthony Standley, Lori Jones, Steven Jones, Andrew Standley, Ashton Justiniano, Kendal Jackson, Melissa Hanson, and Chad Hare; 26 great-grandchildren; and six siblings: Wilma Wohler of Salina, Kansas; Jo Anne Unruh of Lawrence, Kansas, Cheryl Smoot of Carrollton, Shirley Boulanger of Eureka, Jim Bowen of Carrollton and Debbie McGuire of Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and one brother, Milton Bowen.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Koup Family Funeral Home, in Eureka, with Pastor David Siler of the Neal United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will follow at Piedmont Cemetery.
Visitation hours are set from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, PO Box 595, Eureka KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.