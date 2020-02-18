Jones, Shirley M. 1931-2020

Shirley Marlene Jones, 88, of St. Joseph, formerly of DeKalb, Missouri, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Corby Place, St. Joseph.

Shirley M. Bryan was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte (Thompson) Bryan.

She was a farm wife and homemaker for most of her life.

Shirley was a member of the Sugar Creek Christian Church, and enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and especially spoiling her grandchildren.

She was married to Lloyd "Dobber" Jones, on Nov. 9, 1949, in Atchison.

He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2003.

Survivors include: three sons: Dean (Linda) Jones, Smithville, Missouri, Bryan (Dorothy) Jones, and Tony (Dawn) Jones, both of Rushville, Missouri; four daughters: Kathy (Roger) Lewis, Topeka, Kansas, Kris Duty, Blue Springs, Missouri, Deirdre (Teddy) Anderson, Atchison, and Laurie (David) Donaldson, St. Joseph; a half-sister, Linda (Jim) Miller, Atchison; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Her parents; husband Lloyd; a son, Larry Jones; a brother, William Goodwin; a sister, Janice Smith; one granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Sugar Creek Christian Church, Rushville, with Rev. Keith Hoover officiating.

Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Wednesday, until time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Corby Place or Sugar Creek Christian Church, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.