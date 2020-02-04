Shirley A. Jones, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Rex Jones; and brothers, Ferris and Tom Parker.
Survivors include: children: Brad, Bruce and Sandy Jones; brother, Clifford Parker.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Humane Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.