Shirley A. Jones, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Rex Jones; and brothers, Ferris and Tom Parker.

Survivors include: children: Brad, Bruce and Sandy Jones; brother, Clifford Parker.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Humane Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.