Sharon K. (Kendall) Jones, age 75, of St. Joseph, passed away May 3, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle against multiple health issues.

Sharon was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Hosea "H.O." and E. Emogene (White) Kendall, in Sweet Springs, Missouri.

Sharon graduated from Central High School, and was a homemaker, housekeeper and bartender.

She loved playing cards with family, fishing, watching Westerns, and finding bargains at garage sales and thrift stores.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Jim, Wayne, Claude, George and Russell Kendall; sisters, Pauline Guier and Beverly Sue Kendall; and grandson, Colby Sollars.

She is survived by: sister, Patty Ann Gorbet, of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Ron (Carole) Kendall, of Anderson, Texas; daughters: Janice (Kent) Heier, of St. Joseph, and JoAnne (Kipp) Tyborski, of Papillion, Nebraska; sons, David (Andrea) Jones, of Chicago, Illinois, and Kevin Jones, of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Tayler (Kevin) Cruz, of St. Joseph, Dillon Denney, of Savannah, McKenna (Ryan) Wood, of Amazonia, Missouri, and Caitlyn Tyborski, of Omaha, Nebraska; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the American Kidney Fund or a charity of your choice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.