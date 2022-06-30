HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ruby Pearl (Jennings) Jones, 91, of Huntsville, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Ruby married Oscar Jones and settled in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They moved to St. Joseph in 1957 and raised two sons, Ricky and Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and son, Ricky.

The family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m..

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

