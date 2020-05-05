Jones, Rosemary E.

Rosemary E. Jones
EDGERTON, Mo. - Rosemary Elizabeth Jones, 89, Edgerton, passed away May 3, 2020
Survived by: children: Pamela (Jerry) Vansell, Roger (Tonya) Jones, Dale Jones, James M. (Betty) Jones Jr.; daughter-in-law, Darlene Jones, Kansas City, Kansas; 14 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Davis Chapel Cemetery, Dearborn, Missouri.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.