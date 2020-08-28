Jones, Marilyn A. 1960-2020

Marilyn Ann Jones, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away at home on Aug. 17, 2020.

Born In Atchison, Kansas on July 17, 1960.

Marilyn was the mother of two and grandmother of four. She was a 1995 graduate of Missouri Western State University.

She was Preceded in Death by: daughter Jackie Lee Weaver; grandson, Walker Weaver; father, Willard Jones; mother, Ina Fay Benton; and two brothers, Steven Jones and William Jones.

She is survived by: daughter, Sunny Hanson White; three grandchildren, Melody Weaver, KayLee Weaver and Wyatt Woodward; four sisters and one brother, Sandra Jones Mead, Barbara Jones Corkins, Dolores Jones, Joyce Jones and Thomas Jones.

Private memorial with closest friends to be determined. Tributes and memorial donations may be left at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory www.meierhoffer.com.