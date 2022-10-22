Jones, Linda Ann 1946-2022 DeKalb, Mo.

DEKALB, Mo. - Linda Ann Jones, formally from DeKalb, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at a care facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Linda was born on Jan. 18, 1946, to Clifford and D. Maxine Jones.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joel and Kevin Jones, as well as niece, Paige Lollar, and great-niece, Blakely Jones.

