Jones, Linda Ann 1946-2022 DeKalb, Mo.

DEKALB, Mo. - Linda Ann Jones, formally from DeKalb, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at a care facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Linda was born on Jan. 18, 1946, to Clifford and D. Maxine Jones.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joel and Kevin Jones, as well as niece, Paige Lollar, and great-niece, Blakely Jones.
Linda graduated from DeKalb High School in 1964, where she excelled in basketball and held a school scoring record for several years. Upon graduation she continued her education at Fisher Radiology and had a long career in several radiology departments. She retired from Research Medical Center.
Linda Ann was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church.
Survivors include brothers, Ronnie (Teri) Jones, Jerry Jones (Debra), Kenton (Debi) Jones; sister-in-law, Cindy Jones; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda Ann has been cremated under the direction of Porter Funeral & Crematory, in Lenexa, Kansas. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb High School Tiger Booster Club in care of Elaine Sampson. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.