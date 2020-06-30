Lena Marie Jones, 77, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1943.
Lena was preceded in death by: her parents, James L. and Flossie (Simmons) Jones; daughter, Lena Mae Hayes.
Survivors include: sons, Bobby and Steve Yokely, Wesley Aulgur; daughters, Wanda Laxson, Connie Brown; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends.
The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials to Oregon Care Center Activity Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.