KING CITY, Mo. - Lena Dorrene Jones, 74, King City, passed away March 24, 2020.

Lena is survived by: her daughters, Diana Snyder and Jill Brooks, both of St. Joseph; brother, John Deiter, King City; sisters, Ada and Edna; and her beloved friend, Tony Stonebarger, King City.

Lena has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

There are no scheduled services.

