Larry Jones, 71, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Larry was born July 12, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri, to Corwin and Dorothy (Weller) Jones.

Larry was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era, in 1969, and received an honorable discharge, after four years of service.

Larry then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, for an additional five years.

He received a bachelors degree from Missouri Western State University, and a masters degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

He began his teaching and coaching career in Jameson, Missouri, then went to King City, Missouri, and retired as Principal of South Holt R-1 in Oregon, Missouri. He was a member of Woodson Chapel and MRTA.

Larry married Nancy on May 2, 1969, at Zion United Church of Christ, in St. Joseph; and she survives.

Also surviving are: two sons, Christian A. Jones and Spencer M. Jones; grandchildren: Dana, Savannah, Ashleigh, Carly and Jameson Jones; three great-grandsons; his mother, Dorothy Jones; sister, Marcia Wagers (Randy); sister-in-law, Lea Watson (Steve); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Corwin and in-laws, Jack and Pat Barnhart.

He enjoyed: playing guitar, traveling, spending time with his family, and loved living in the morningside addition of St. Joseph.

Larry has requested for family and friends to do an act of kindness and to pass it on.

An informal gathering with informal attire will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Zion United Church of Christ, 816 Faraon Street, St. Joseph.

Military honors will be rendered at 6 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.