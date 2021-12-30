RAYMORE, Mo. - Judith Ann Jones, 82, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed peacefully on Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs at 301 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, Mo. 64015 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial with Judy's cousin Gary Hatten presiding will be held at 3 p.m. in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.