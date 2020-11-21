Joseph Bishop Jones, the oldest of six children of Francis Morton and Bonnie Belle (Hamby) Jones, was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Grayson, Missouri. Joe attended school in Grayson and graduated from high school there.

Joe entered the U.S. Army in October 1942. He served with the 523rd Fighter Squadron during World War II. The air offensive in Europe he was involved with included campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, the Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland. Joe received his honorable discharge in November 1945.

On June 19, 1949, Joe was united in marriage to Irene Marie Thomsen in Wayne, Nebraska. They moved to Auburn, Nebraska, where they had purchased the Rourke Jewelry store. In May 1968 they renamed their store Jones Jewelry and the couple worked together in the store until closing the doors in 2010. Joe was a trusted jeweler and watch and clock repairer in Auburn and the surrounding area.

Joe was active in the community of Auburn. He belonged to the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors arm of the chamber. He held offices in the Auburn Rotary International and was a member of Auburn American Legion Post #23 and the Nebraska and South Dakota Jewelers Association. Joe also belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn.

Irene passed away in April 2015 and Joe continued to live at Good Samaritan Society-Auburn until moving to a care facility in Missouri where he could be close to family. Joe passed away at Mosaic Life Care in, St. Joseph, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 99 years, 10 months, and 15 days.

In addition to his wife, Irene, and his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray, John, Roy, and Robert; sister Margaret Johnson; nephew, Laurence Jones; and nieces, Sharlene Hart and Vickie Jones.

Joe is survived by his nieces, Kathy Luna, Rita Mick, Jolene Hartman, Anita Jolly, Ellen Heinemann, and Doris Meyer; nephews, Mark Johnson and Ivan Jones; many other extended family members and friends.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Ken Miller.

Serving as casket bearers were Jerry Jolly, Eldon Heinemann, Terry Meyer, Clint Jolly, Matt Jolly, Levi Jolly. Burial followed in Sheridan West Cemetery at Auburn. Graveside Military Honors were provided by American Legion Post #23 of Auburn and Nebraska National Guard Honor Detail.

Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.