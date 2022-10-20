Jones, John P. Grant City, Mo. Oct 20, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John P. JonesGRANT CITY, Mo. - John Paul Jones, 86, Grant City, Missouri, died, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Worth County Convalescent Center.Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Grant City where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.Inurnment: Miller Cemetery, Denver, MissouriJohn is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of the home, his stepdaughter, Carey (Kyle) and step-granddaughter, Kaley.Memorial: Worth County Senior Center, Grant City.Full obituary is online andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of John Jones, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 20, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerVacant building threatens D&GRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCrews battle fire on 9th and Hall St
