Jones, Jaimen I. 1992-2020

Jaimen Izel Jones, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

He was born Dec. 10, 1992, to Leaford and Randi (Boling) Jones Jr.

Jaimen worked as a laborer at National Beef. He worked hard to ensure his children's happiness and future.

He loved to grill out, fish, and spend time with his children and family.

Jaimen was preceded in death by: his maternal great-grandparents, Gerald and Anne Boling, Joseph and Dorothy Huffman; cousin, DeLonte' Boling; and uncle, Ronnie Boling.

Survivors include: his parents, Leaford and Randi Jones; girlfriend and mother of his children, Rudi Shackelford; children, Jael Jones and Jrayden Jones; sisters, Doshanique Jones and Sharmane Bonnett; brothers: Leaford Jones III, Kobe Jones, Braden Jones, Camden Buckley, Tavian Williams, Quante' Ford, Tyrai Skeen, Xavior Culton, Mitchell Mason, Devin Davis, Jaylin Drennen, Bryant Mann and LaReece George; maternal grandparents, Gregory and JoAnn Boling; paternal grandmother, Roberta Mays; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.