Helen Marie Jones, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 12, 1931, in Westboro, Missouri, daughter of the late Alice and Tom Colwell.

She graduated from Westboro High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed crafting plastic canvas, working puzzles, canning vegetables from the garden, but most especially, spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.

Helen was preceded in death by: husband, Orville Lee Jones; her parents; and brothers, Lawrence and Dwayne Colwell.

Survivors include: daughter, Alice Hankel, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Nicole Clark and Rachel Hankel, of St. Joseph; brother, Keith (Dolly) Colwell, Greenville, South Carolina; sisters: Kathryn Hart, Red Oak, Iowa, Ruby (Al) Wells, Sun City, Arizona, and Barbara Merritt, St. Joseph; great-grandsons, Austin and Chase Edwards, great-grandson on the way, baby Clark; former son-in-law, Jon Hankel, of St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Audrey and Donna.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeremiah Bradford officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the McCarthy Baptist Team Kids Program.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.