SAVANNAH, Mo. -Harry "Casey" Jones, 71 of Savannah, passed away June 18, 2020.

Casey was born Jan. 16, 1949, to Harry and Edith (Redding) Jones.

He married Karen Pawlusiak on June 8, 1985, in Dickinson, Texas.

They celebrated 33 wonderful years together until her passing, in 2018.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Infantry during Vietnam, where he received a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Bronze Star Medal, two Overseas Bars, Sharpshooter and a Purple Heart.

After serving, Casey worked for J.E. Dunn, as a Carpenter and was the co-owner of Harry O's Irish Pub in Savannah.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing darts, pool and golf.

Survivors include: his father, Harry Jones; daughters: Heather "Brandy" (Charlie) Donahoo of Rea, Missouri, Mendy Jones of League City, Texas, and Tennille (George) O'Neal of League City, Texas; fiance;, Linda Bougher; brothers: Tom (Darby) Jones, Dick (Connie) Jones, Bobby (Theresa) Jones, James (Charlotte) Jones, and John (Jane) Schuster; sister, Katherine (Roger) Hayes; brother-in-law, Richard Peck; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Casey is preceded in death by: his mother, Edith; brother, Ted Jones; sister, Terrie Peck; and step-mother, Fern Jones.

Mr. Jones has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors, will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at our chapel.

Family has requested memorial donations be made to: the Amazonia VFW #12053. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.