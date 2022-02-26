SCHERTZ, Texas - Harry Al Jones, age 100 years, died on Feb. 19, 2022, in Schertz, Texas.
Harry was born on Feb. 1,1922, to James and Flora Jones. He was united in marriage to Edith Conger Redding in 1945 and the couple had five children. Edith passed away in 1957. Harry married Fern Gray Schuster in 1958 and welcomed her two children into the family. Harry and Fern then had two children together. Harry and Fern celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before she passed in 2018.
Harry is survived by his sons,Tom Jones (Darby), Dick Jones (Connie), Robert Jones (Theresa), James Jones (Charlotte), John Schuster (Jane), Daughter Katherine Hayes (Roger), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Edith; wife, Fern; daughter, Terri Peck; sons, Casey Jones, Ted Jones; daughters-in-law, Karen and Pamela Jones; and grandson, Darren Hayes.
Harry served in World War II and earned a Bronze Medal while in Italy. He was a Construction Carpenter Foreman for Thomas Construction and worked on various projects including Methodist Hospital St. Joseph, Northwest University in Maryville, Missouri, and Galveston, Texas hospital.
Harry was a member of Assembly of God Church. He loved to garden, build woodwork projects, and spend time with family and friends.
Services will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, Webster, Texas, on March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
