Gerald "Jerry" Elroy Jones, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Fairport, Missouri, son of the late Lena "Wyvonne" and Jerald Jones. He graduated from King City, Missouri, High School and Platte Gard Business School. He married Connie Grove on Fe. 8, 1964 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Jerry worked at Southwestern Bell then AT T in a variety of positions and retired after 39 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and raising Morgan horses. He was a simple man who lived for his family. He also enjoyed the annual August family vacations to Yellowstone and Glacier National Park. Jerry was a devout Catholic who enjoyed praying the rosary daily. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Bill Jones.
Survivors include wife, Connie Jones of the home; daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Culver, St. Joseph; son, Jerry Jones (Michael Malinowski) of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Sophia Jones, Quinn Jones, Steven (Chassie) Culver, Mitchell (Kelsey) Culver, Holly (Adam) Ambrosius; great- grandchildren, Stella Culver, Crue Culver and Luke Ambrosius; and a brother Lester (Pam) Jones of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a parish rosary (live stream starting 1:30 p.m.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial (live stream at 2 p.m.) Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
