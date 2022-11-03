Gertrude Marie Jones, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born May 2, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, daughter of late Mildred and Calvin Huffman. She graduated from Hamilton, Missouri (Penny High School). She worked in the frozen foods section at Price Chopper in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, then worked and retired from Ventura Foods, in St. Joseph, after 24 years of service. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes, sewing, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Buddy Lee Huffman.
Survivors include: sons, Mark Anthony "MarKie" Mitchell, Savannah, Missouri, and Michael D. Jones; grandchildren, Parker and Olivia Brooke Mitchell; brothers, Calvin Junior Huffman, Excelsior Springs, and Steven Eugene Huffman, Braymer, Missouri; sister, Darlene Page, Gladstone, Missouri; nieces, Melissa Generaux, and Beth Page; as well as other numerous nieces nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
