Gertrude Marie Jones, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born May 2, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, daughter of late Mildred and Calvin Huffman. She graduated from Hamilton, Missouri (Penny High School). She worked in the frozen foods section at Price Chopper in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, then worked and retired from Ventura Foods, in St. Joseph, after 24 years of service. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes, sewing, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Buddy Lee Huffman.

To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

