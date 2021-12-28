CAMERON, Mo. - Sonndra Sue Jones-Foster passed away Dec. 25, 2021. She was born July 27, 1947, in St. Joseph.
Sonndra was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: step-father, Shorty Sowards; mother, Reva May Sowards; and first husband, Jim Jones.
Sonndra is survived by: husband; Randy Foster of the home; daughter, Beth Blackburn, North Kansas City, Missouri, Becki McGregor, Kansas City; son, Jim (Emily) Jones, Omaha, Nebraska; step-son Randy J. Foster, Springfield, Missouri; step-daughter, Karla Rose Gatchell, Tomball, Texas; eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Dylan, Nate, Logan, Destiny, Landon, Levi, Addy; great-grandson, Liam; three brothers, retired Master Sergeant Ronald (Pam) H. Webb, Dennis (Alice) Lykins, Kelly (Marsha) Lykins; four stepsisters.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial, Allen Cemetery, Gower, Missouri.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
