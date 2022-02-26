Dorothy Rae (Weller) Jones was born Oct. 29, 1931, to Mark and Beaulah Weller of Maitland, Missouri.
She married Corwin Jones Feb. 18, 1947, together they had children Larry Jones and Marcia (Jones) Wagers. Dorothy always had a love for music and was an active member or the Community Corus for a number of years. She was a member of Woodson Chapel.
Dorothy also loved being with her seven grandkids whom she lovingly caller '" her Indians". They went on to give her 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy went to be with the Lord peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband; and her son, Larry Jones.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Randy Wagers, daughter-in-law, Nancy Jones both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Christian Jones of Littleton, Colorado, Spencer Jones of Forest City, Missouri, Nathaniel and Beth Wagers, Gabe Wagers, Jathon, and Katie Jones, Ben and Rose Wagers, and Dan and Faith Montgomery all of Savannah, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Strong Tower Baptist Church, 3406 St. Joseph Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506, with a graveside service to follow. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.