Jones, Dorothy A. 1926-2020

Dorothy Ann Jones, 93, of St. Joseph, passed Jan. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

She born in St Joseph, Sept. 23, 1926, and graduated from Bartlett High School.

Dorothy was a lifetime member of Ebenezer AME Church, where she served as an usher, Stewardess Board and Mission Department and she did domestic housework.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, Mingo Jones and Maudell Jones; brother, Mingo Jones Jr.; sister, Octavia Henderson; and brother-in-law, Oliver Henderson.

She leaves: nieces, Carol (Paul) McGaughy and Karen McGhee; nephews, Joe (Cynthia) Henderson and Roger Henderson; great-nephews, Hassan and Rashad McGaughy; great-great-nieces: Leighton McGaughy, Lyric Tracy and Carissa Thuston; great-great-nephew, Brandon Thuston; and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral service noon Tuesday, St. Francis Baptist Temple, family will receive friend one hour before service time, at the church.

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Services entrusted to: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.