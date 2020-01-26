Jones, Dorothy A. 1926-2020

Dorothy Ann Jones, 93, of St. Joseph, passed Jan. 19, at a local hospital.

Born in St. Joseph, Sept. 23,1926.

Graduated from Bartlett High School.

Lifetime member of Ebenezer AME Church,usher and missionary, She did domestic housework.

She is preceeded in death by: her parents, Mingo Jones, Maudell Jones; Brother Mingo Jones Jr; Sister, Octavia Henderson and Brother in law Oliver Henderson.

She leaves: a niece, Carol (Paul) McGaughy; nephews, Joe (Cynthia) Henderson, Roger Henderson; great-nephews, Hassan and Rashad Henderson; Great-great-neices: Leighton, Lyric, Carissa; Great-great- nephew, Brandon; and a host of cousins and friends.

Services: noon Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Francis Baptist Temple.

Family visitation: one hour prior to service.

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.