Jones, Doran L. 1942-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Doran L. "Pud" Jones, 78, of rural Albany, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock of Pleasant Hill Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

Doran was born in Kansas City North, Missouri, to James Robert and Ida Mae (Mynatt) Jones on Sept. 7, 1942.

On July 11, 1969, he married Tina M. Doolin, they celebrated 51 years together.

Doran worked for the Lumber Company for a number of years, but farming was his real passion.

His loves included his wife, children, grandkids, siblings, horses, and Chevrolets.

Doran is survived by: his wife, Tina, of the home; children, Tammy (Pete) Wake, Beverly (Mark) Shaul, Doran Jr.(Starla) Jones, Charlene (Ryan) Harris, James L. Jones, siblings, Roberta Mills, Ruth Ryun, Tom Jones; and Doran's twin, Sue Handley; many grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, several other relatives; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Candy; grandson, Dylan; great-granddaughter, Luna; brothers, Junior, Glen, Paul; and sister, Dorothy Richmond.

Memorials in Doran's honor may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.