Jones, Cora K. 1931-2021 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Cora Kathryn (Kathy) Carr Masteller Jones peacefully passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Cora was born Nov. 18, 1931, to Cora Rebecca Matchett Carr and Harold Vincel Carr in Braymer, Missouri. She spent her childhood in Polo, Missouri, on the family farm. Moving to St. Joseph at age 10. Cora attended Benton High School in St. Joseph and worked at Helen Wrinkles Pharmacy at the soda fountain. She moved to the Kansas City area in 1958. Cora's passion was being with children. She loved being a stay-at-home mom and raising her three children. She was very active in PTA, a room-mother, and a scout leader. Cora loved remodeling homes, decorating, and knitting. She knitted Christmas stockings for all her children and grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. After her children left home, she worked at TWA airlines. Cora spent her final years in the warm loving hands of the staff at Ignite St. Mary's in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Cora was proceeded in death by her parents; Dave Jones, her husband; Kurt H. Masteller, her son; sisters, Dorothy Carr George and Lucinda Smith Silkwood; nephews, Rick George and Christopher George.
Cora is survived by her daughters, Lisa Masteller Martel and Lori Ann Barnett; her pride and joy, her grandkids, Phillip, Andrew, and Matthew Martel; Benjamin and Timothy Barnett and Allison, Daniel, Amy Masteller; her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sally Carr; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Nov. 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at New King Hill cemetery in south St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Cora's memory to Ignite St. Mary's medical team Blue Springs, Missouri, or Harbor Hospice.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
