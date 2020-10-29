Chester M. "Chet" Jones, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

He was born Jan. 8, 1922, in Dawn, Missouri, to Virgil and Nettie (Stouffer) Jones.

Chet married Helen Frances Griffin, Dec. 24, 1948. She survives of the home.

Chet graduated eighth grade from the Ray School in Dawn in 1935. He left home soon after to work as a farmhand in Iowa. He later caught a ride to Montana where he worked as a cowboy for the Merrimac Cattle Company, still owned and operated by the McDonald family. The McDonald's became his second family and still are to this day.

After Montana, Chet served his country in WW II. Returning home from the Army Air Corps, Chet met and married the love of his life, Helen.

They moved to St. Joseph in 1951. He started a barbering career at the former Robidoux Hotel and soon founded Chet's Barber Shop. He was a barber for 50 years, and in retirement, the couple traveled, living several years in Palm Springs, California.

Chet was a member of the St. Joseph Lodge #78, AF & AM; 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine; Southside Lions Club and Master Barbers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lowell, Donald, Roger, William and Terry Jones; sisters, Faye Chambers, Phyllis Tutt and Vivian Johnson.

Additional survivors include children, Beverlie Jo Griffin (Jerry), Randy Jones (Brenda), Rick Jones (Valeri); grandchildren, Cody "Wyoming" Griffin (Kimmi Queen), Casey Griffin (Lyndsay), Jake Griffin (Sonya), Ernie Griffin (Tammy), Max Sutton (Julie), Ed Stockwell, Steven Stockwell, Jesse Jones, Wyatt Jones (Samantha); 15 great-grandchildren; numerous sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends for Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing WILL BE REQUIRED. All who loved Chet are welcomed to safekeep at home and watch Saturday's service on a streaming venue provided by Meierhoffer's; please check the website for details. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

