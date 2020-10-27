Chester M. "Chet" Jones, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

He was born January 8, 1922 in Dawn, Missouri to Virgil and Nettie (Stouffer) Jones.

Chet married Helen Frances Griffin Dec. 24, 1948. She survives of the home.

He moved to St. Joseph in 1951 and was a barber at the former Robidoux Hotel. He later started Chet's Barber Shop and was a barber for 50 years.

Chet was a member of the St. Joseph Lodge #78, AF & AM; 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine; Southside Lions Club and Master Barbers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lowell, Donald, Roger, William and Terry Jones; sisters, Evelyn Chambers, Phyllis Tutt and Vivian Johnson.

Additional survivors include children, Beverlie Jo Griffin (Jerry), Randy Jones (Brenda), Rick Jones (Valeri); grandchildren, Ernie Griffin, Cody "Wyoming" Griffin (Kimmi Queen), Casey R. Griffin (Lyndsay), Jake Jones Griffin (Sonya), Max Sutton (Julie), Ed Stockwell, Steven Stockwell, Jesse Griffin Jones, Wyatt Kirk Jones (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Griffin, Nicholas Griffin, William Kirk Griffin, Gracie, Jackson, Alexa, Brett, and Brady Stockwell, Kirk, Gabriel, Oliver, and Cal Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.