Jones, Cecil R. Jr. 1935-2020

LAWSON, Mo. - Cecil R. Jones, Jr., 84, Lawson, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Vivian of the home; son, Galen (Rhonda) Jones, Lawson; granddaughter, Courtney (David) Sellens, Independence, Missouri; grandson, Aaron (Sara) Jones, Lawson; brothers, Carroll (Judy) Jones, Princeton, Missouri, Jerry (Claudia) Jones, Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Kay (Alan) Carey, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, and great-grandchildren, Tiauviel, Earendel, Angelus, Daithi, and Kendall.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.