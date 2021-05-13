Jones, Beverly J. 1933-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Beverly June Jones, 87, of St. Joseph, died May 7, 2021.

Beverly was born July 16, 1933, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Lexie Albin and Jessie Marie (Corbin) Sharp.

She retired from Walmart in 2019.

Survivors include: a son, Marty and Pam Jones and family; three siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Beverly was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There are no services scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.