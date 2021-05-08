Jonagan, James W. 1933-2021 Gilbert, Ariz.

GILBERT, Ariz. - James (Jim) Wesley Jonagan, 87, of Gilbert, passed away on April 29, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Jim was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in King City, Missouri, but spent the majority of his life in Arizona. He attended Arizona State University (ASU) where he obtained his BA and MA in Education.

He served in the United States Air Force in Yuma, Arizona. He was a Jet Mechanic, working on F86D Fighter Jets. He worked as an elementary school principal for eight years in Missouri and taught Engineering Communications at ASU. He later was employed by Allied Signal (now Honeywell) in the Engineering Department and retired after 31 years.

Jim was a devoted husband, who was very proud of his family and extended family. He was known for his sense of humor and could be a bit mischievous at times. He had many life-long friends and enjoyed the admiration of many.

He is survived by: his two sons, Patrick (Cheryl) and David (Deanna) of Arizona; one daughter, Jerene Miller of Kansas City; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Glenn Jonagan (Betty) of Kansas City.

His beloved wife of 59 years, Joan, preceded him in death in Feb. 2019.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at a later date, after which he will be interred alongside his beloved wife, at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at https://alz.org/or Habitat for Humanity. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.