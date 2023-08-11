Johnston, Ronald 1928-2023 Crystal Lake, Ill.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Ronald M. Johnston, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, was born on July 21, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Mernie and Florence (nee Kendall) Johnston. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, at the tender age of 95, at the JourneyCare Pepper Family Hospice Center, in Barrington, Illinois.

Ronald was in the ROTC during his school days in St. Joseph. He attended the same school as his future wife and were in the school band together.

