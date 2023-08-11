Johnston, Ronald 1928-2023 Crystal Lake, Ill.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Ronald M. Johnston, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, was born on July 21, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Mernie and Florence (nee Kendall) Johnston. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, at the tender age of 95, at the JourneyCare Pepper Family Hospice Center, in Barrington, Illinois.
Ronald was in the ROTC during his school days in St. Joseph. He attended the same school as his future wife and were in the school band together.
He married Janice Helen Brown in 1949, and was called up to the Marines, and they moved to San Diego, California. He reached the rank of corporal and served in Korea in the 1st Division, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment under Chesty Puller, the most decorated Marine in history. He earned the Korean Service Medal and the UN Ribbon for his service. Ron was discharged in 1952 and he and Jan moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he worked as a machinist building commercial airliners at Boeing.
The family moved to Crystal Lake in 1961 where Ronald worked as a Master Machinist for many years at the Quaker Oats Company plant in Barrington. Ron loved trains and aircraft. He and Jan were world travelers and enjoyed many wonderful cruises. He enjoyed reading about history and spent quality time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and helped his family anyway that he could.
We were all grateful for having him in our lives.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Kenneth M. (Jasmine) Johnston and Steven P. (Boots) Johnston; former daughters-in-law, Sandra Johnston (nee Kemper) and Gail (Bobby) Riggs; grandchildren, Scott Johnston, Jennifer (Matt) Orlick (nee Johnston), Nicole (fiance Chuck Cline) Johnston, Michael (Jordan) Johnston, and Christopher Johnston; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Autumn and Wyatt Orlick; and his feline companion, Floki.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Janice.
Friends and family are welcome to visit with Ron's family on Monday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until the time of a brief service at noon at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Avenue (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. Burial with military honors will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
