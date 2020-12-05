Robert Pat Johnston, 78, passed away Dec. 2, in Las Vegas, where he had resided for a number of years. Pat was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Clark and Geraldine Johnston.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was survived by his sisters: Sylvia Marquardt and Sandra Grant; brother, John Johnston; half-brother, Bob Johnston; daughter, Jewel Pierce; and sons, Rodney and Patrick; as well as many nieces and newphews.

He will be missed by family and friends alike.

He will be cremated, under the care of Palm Mortuary, in Las Vegas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.