Johnston, Julie M. 1978-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Nov 3, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julie Marie (Juju) Johnston 44, of St. Joseph passed away on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 at a local hospital.She was born on Sept. 23, 1978 in Portland, Oregon, to Linda and the late Lawrence Newberry.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Hogan Johnston and sisters; Tonja Damon, Leslie (Loren) Crum, Kathy (Burke) Stephens, Georgia (Andrew) Schweder and brother John (Brandy) Taylor.Funeral service; 10 a.m., Saturday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday evening also at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the future of her son Hogan Johnston.Heaton-Bowman-Smith will be accepting gifts for him or for Mosaic's Cancer Center.You may see a full obituary at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hogan Johnston Julie Marie Christianity Andrew Kathy Gift Leslie Tonja Damon × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 3, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 2, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWhataburger eyeing North Belt spot for St. Joseph locationAlleged Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theoriesWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentarySt. Joseph residents go all out for HalloweenHoroscopes for Oct. 31Another fire station is up for saleFrederick Avenue sees business revitalizationTaylor Swift 2023 tour: Here’s how to get presale ticketsWin or go home: Teams face off in first week of postseasonLawyers' review: All 4 appellate judges up for retention should stay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.