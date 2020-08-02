OSBORN, Mo. - John Wayne Johnston, 76, Osborn, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born Oct. 8, 1943, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Hazel (Robinson) Johnston.

John was a member of RLDS Church.

He enjoyed music, family, traveling, food and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Ian Johnston (Risa) and five grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Joseph, in memory of John Wayne Johnston.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.