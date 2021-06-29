SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Ella Marie Johnston-Harris, born May 20, 1954, passed away on June 22, 2021, at the Riverbend Hospital, Springfield, Oregon.
Ella is survived by her husband, Robert Jonston; sisters and brothers, Donald Harris, Ronnie Harris, Debra Traster, Cindy Harris, St. Joseph, Gladys Cook, Ozark, Missouri; two sons, Joseph Donald (Karel) Cook, Florence, Oregon, David J. Cook, Grisham, Oregon; one daughter, Denise Fanning, St. Joseph; 29 grandkids.
She loved the ocean and the mountains, and her family. She will be missed dearly. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
