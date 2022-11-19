Evan Russell Johnston was born May 23, 1952, in Cameron, Missouri, and died Nov. 10, 2022, in St. Joseph, at the age of 70.
Evan was preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Lankford Johnston, 1923-2004, and his father, Russell Dean Johnston, 1923-2013.
He is survived by his sisters, Valerie Johnson, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sharon Johnston Taylor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; aunts, Miriam Hahn, of Cameron, Missouri, Dorothy Ruth Singleton, of Torrance, California, and Lois Jane (Pat) Berry; and uncle, Lynn Barry of Cameron; along with 13 cousins.
Evan was physically disabled from birth, but it didn't dampen his spirit. He had a fun sense of humor and loved to tease his older sisters. He was a member of the Cameron Christian Church, and attended Cameron High School, where he sang in the school choir and graduated in 1970.
Evan enjoyed the family get-togethers with his cousins and other family. He loved poetry, and his favorite poem was "Little Boy Blue" by Eugene Field.
He attended a small-engine repair school after high school, went to St. Louis, Missouri, with his father to help set up a halfway house, returned to Cameron then moved to St. Joseph where he spent the remainder of his life.
Evan died at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph on November 10, 2022. Although he never married and had no children, he loved his family and they were always in his heart. He will be missed. He was 70 years old.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no services. If anyone chooses to, they may make a donation to their favorite charity in his name.
