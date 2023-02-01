Johnston, Daniel G. 1953-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Daniel G. Johnston, 69, of Wathena, Kansas. He passed away peaceful at Mosaic Life Care on Jan. 28, 2023, after he suffered a major stroke. Danny was born on May 2, 1953, to Betty (White) and Walt Sonny McQueen.
Danny was a proud graduate from Benton High School, class of 1973. He attended Highland Community College where he continued his love for football, he went on to study at Kansas State University. In his professional life he started as a hod carrier in the laborers union. He then jumped to the carpenters union where he was a superintendent for numerous large general contracting firms in the surrounding area. His talents didn't end with professional construction, they carried over to numerous personal projects with family and friends.
Danny had a true gift working with his hands. Danny's green thumb could not be matched. He had one of the most impressive victory gardens and it could feed the entire town.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Betty McQueen, and his son Colin Johnston, whom he has missed dearly for many years.
He is survived by his father, Walt Sonny McQueen; his daughter, Chelse (Shawn Rader) Johnston; grandchildren, Hudson and Hallie Rader; brothers, Johnny, Jerry, and Kenny (Barb) Johnston; many nieces and nephews; and a ton of friends.
The family will gather with friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena.
Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the United Methodist Church, in Wathena. Danny's wishes were to be cremated, Inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the United Methodist Church, in Wathena, or the Hoover-Bauer Masonic Lodge, in Wathena.
For the full Obituary please visit www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
