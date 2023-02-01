Johnston, Daniel G. 1953-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Daniel G. Johnston, 69, of Wathena, Kansas. He passed away peaceful at Mosaic Life Care on Jan. 28, 2023, after he suffered a major stroke. Danny was born on May 2, 1953, to Betty (White) and Walt Sonny McQueen.

Danny was a proud graduate from Benton High School, class of 1973. He attended Highland Community College where he continued his love for football, he went on to study at Kansas State University. In his professional life he started as a hod carrier in the laborers union. He then jumped to the carpenters union where he was a superintendent for numerous large general contracting firms in the surrounding area. His talents didn't end with professional construction, they carried over to numerous personal projects with family and friends.

