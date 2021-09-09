William "Bill" Johnson, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born April 15, 1983, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Rolla Johnson. He attended Benton High School and worked at Daily's Meats.
Bill loved fishing, classic cars and going to car shows and auctions. A kind, gentle, loving person, Bill also loved cooking for his family, especially when he could grill. Bill was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Savannah.
Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Rolla Sr. and Hazel Johnson; and his maternal grandfather, Edward Swardson.
Survivors include his parents, Rolla Jr. and Barbara Johnson of St. Joseph; children, Caleb Michael Jarrett, Kileigh May Gross and Kollin Daniel Gross; sister, Sara Mann, and her husband, Rick, of St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Joeann Swardson of St Joseph; and numerous friends and extended family.
Mr. Johnson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Harvest Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Church, Pastor Greg McCurley officiating.
Memorials are requested to the Harvest Baptist Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.