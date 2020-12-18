BOOKER, Texas - Wallace Dene Johnson, 92, of Booker, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas.

Wallace was born to Sammie and Mary Alice (Smith) Johnson on Oct. 20, 1928, in Stanberry, Missouri.

He spent his childhood around Stanberry and Island City, Missouri.

He was a member of the Island City Christian Church. Wallace was in the Army for 18 1/2 months, Korean War 1951 and 1952, served with 40th, 45th and 25th Infantry Divisions.

He married Lillie Kemp on Dec. 20, 1959.

They had two children, Randall and Alice.

He worked for several farmers around Lipscomb County.

He also helped build the Huntoon grain elevators.

He did work as a mechanic at Bill Chase Automobile. He was also a member of the American Legion of Darrouzett.

Wallace loved going hunting and fishing and going to the coffee shop.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by: his wife, Lillie, of the home; son, Randall Johnson of Perryton, Texas; daughter, Alice and Felix Babineaux of Liberal, Kansas; grandchildren, Alyssa and Aaron of Liberal, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Laya, Skyla and Casey, of Liberal; two sisters, Lois Hawkins and Ann Jones of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother, Virgil and Jane Johnson of Camden Point, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Johnson of Clarksdale, Missouri and Betty Johnson of Iowa; plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wallace was preceded in death by: his parents, Sammie and Mary Alice Johnson; brothers: Lloyd Johnson, Jim Johnson and Ralph Johnson; and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Charlie Hill.

The family requests memorials to be sent in his name to the charity of your choice.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Darrouzett Cemetery with Dwain Read officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, of Booker.

The funeral home in Booker will be open for viewing/visitation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, and 9 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Due to COVID 19 guidelines, we will be practicing social distancing and occupancy numbers will be limited.

Services will be broadcast live on Boxwell Brothers Facebook page for those who wish to watch.

There is a link on the home page of the website (boxwellbros.com) to access the Facebook page.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.