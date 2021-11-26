Johnson, Virgil G. 1946-2021 Camden Point, Mo.

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. - Virgil G. Johnson, 75, Camden Point, Missouri, formerly of Liberty, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 16, 1946, in Island City, Missouri, the son of Sammie and Mary (Smith) Johnson.
On Aug. 5, 1984, he married Jane Velder in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Virgil graduated from Stanberry High School in 1965 and worked for the Platte County Public Works. He was a member of the Island City Christian Church and loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Lance King; brothers, Wallace Dene Johnson, James L. Johnson, Lloyd Johnson, and Ralph L.S. Johnson; sister, Doris R. Hill and Charlie; brother-in-law, Gary Frady; Sugar Cat and many good hunting dogs.
In addition to his wife, Virgil is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jim) Treat; stepson, John King; sisters, Ann Jones and Lois Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Johnson, Betty Johnson, Lillie Johnson, Lil and Paul Pilsl, Connie Frady; brothers-in-law, Mike Velder, Jim and Marian Velder; mother-in-law, Evalyn Velder and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Island City Christian Church and/or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.