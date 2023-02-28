Johnson, Sidney B. 1942-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Sidney B. Johnson, 80, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, in St. Joseph, with his wife by his side. As a life-long Christian who believed in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he now lives at peace in the glory of our God.

Sidney was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Sid and Katherine Johnson. At the age of 2, the family moved to St. Joseph and then settled in Agency, Missouri, near Frazier, Missouri, where they built generations of life, livestock, crops and memories. After graduation from Faucett High School, Sidney attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a degree in agriculture economics. After graduating, he started a career in farming with his father, and later both of his sons.

