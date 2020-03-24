Johnson, Sandra L. 1943-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Sandra Lee Johnson, 76, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a Maryville, Missouri nursing home.

Sandra was born Aug. 6, 1943, near Stanberry, the daughter of William Kenneth and Enid Yvonne (Wood) Funderburg.

On Jan. 27, 1963, she married Dean Johnson, at the First Baptist Church, in Stanberry.

Sandra graduated from Stanberry High School in 1961. While attending high school, she worked at the Tastee Freeze drive-in during the summer.

After graduation, she attended Northwest State University, in Maryville, for one year. She then worked for Alldredge Feed for a few months, then accepted a position with the USDA Office of A.S.C.S. in Gentry County, at Albany, Missouri, which is now Farm Service Agency. She worked there for 34 and one half years, retiring on a government buyout in 1996.

After retirement, she worked with her close friend and neighbor, Karen Combs, at a ladies apparel shop she owned in King City, Missouri, until it closed. She then worked at the license office in Stanberry that sold driver and auto licenses for the Missouri Department of Revenue, retiring in 2011. During the time she worked, she was a member of the Board of Directors for Pine View Manor nursing home for 17 years, retiring in 2017 for health reasons.

She taught Bible school at First Baptist Church, in Stanberry, for many years. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

After retirement from the USDA, she tutored first, second and third grade students, in the Stanberry School that needed extra help in reading, spelling and math. They would report to school at 7 a.m., this she did for 13 years.

Sandra enjoyed cooking, and other household work and really enjoyed helping anyone needing assistance.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and sister-in-law, Nancy Willis.

Survivors include: her husband, Dean Johnson, of the home; brothers, Larry (Glenda) Funderburg, West Plains, Missouri, and Woody (Sarah) Funderburg, Union Star, Missouri; nieces, Staci Haddap, Denver, Colorado, Vicki Hestand, West Plains, Chrissy (Jeff) Noble, Union Star, and Jan (Mike) Burr, Norman, Oklahoma; nephews, William Funderburg, Denver, Michael (Kelcey) Willis and Matthew Willis, both of King City, and Jeff (Debbie) Johnson, Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers-in-law, Ron Willis, King City, and Merv Johnson, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Maxine Meyer, King City; and cousin, Vicki (Alan) Gates, Savannah, Missouri.

Private family services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, with burial at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home, with a 10 person limit in the building at a time.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice Partners of St. Joseph, Missouri, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.