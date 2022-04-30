Robert "Bob" Averd Johnson, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in at his home near St. Joseph. He was born July 10, 1934, on the family farm near Rushville, Missouri, son of Esther and William "Roy" Johnson. He attended West Platte High School.
Bob worked as a Branch Manager for Ross Frazier, working for 25+ years, and later an account executive for Prudential Life Insurance. He was a public servant and devoted member of his community. He loved to fish, especially crappie. He was also a Master Gardener and enjoyed working in his yard. He had coached boys baseball, was a past Board Member and President of the Bartlett Center. He started the Divorce Recovery Program at his church with his late wife, Judith. Bob was also a Machinist and served as the regional representative for Stihl Chainsaws. He was a long time member of Word of Life Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; former wife and the mother of his children, Patricia Johnson (Mejia); wife of nearly 30 years, Judith Johnson; son, Patrick Johnson; sister, Royce Searcy; brothers, Jim and LeRoy Johnson.
Survivors include children, Tammy (Gene) Newman of Faucett, Missouri, Steven Johnson of St. Joseph and Robyn (Chris) Stephens of St. Joseph; brothers, Ted and David Johnson of Weston, Missouri; stepchildren, Joe and Kevin Tracy, Amy Willeke and Eric Nelson; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Word of Life Church. Pastor Derek Vreeland officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville.
