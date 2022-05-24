Raberta Janece Johnson, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022.
She was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Mullen, Nebraska.
Janece was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Georgia Gilbert; sister, Alberta Morgan; stillborn brother, Dale Ray; grandparents Ernest (Mary) Prindle and Henry (Amanda) Gilbert and a former spouse Paul Johnson.
Survivors include her son, Ray (Rhonda) Johnson, daughter, Jalaina (Brandon) Kanatzar; grandchildren, Zachary, Ashley and Rylee being the most precious things in her life.
Janece lived on a ranch 51 miles from the town of Cody, Nebraska, the first nine years of life, then the family moved to Broken Bow, Nebraska where she graduated from high school at 16 years old.
She waited tables as a young woman and loved that job. Later she became a bookkeeper, a bank teller, and an office manager for O'Malley Beverage.
Janece loved bowling and holding offices in that sport. She enjoyed being league secretary and was president of the Women's Association in Creston, Iowa. She enjoyed going to garage sales and thrift stores with friends, going out to eat, playing cards, and anything that included her grandkids. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church in St. Joseph and the VFW Ladies Auxilliary in Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations and Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
