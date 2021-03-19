Johnson, Paul 1937-2021 Port Richey, Fla.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Paul M. Johnson, 83, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Port Richey.
Paul was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Glendon and Mabel Johnson. He worked and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after being there for 37 years.
He was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a member of the St. Joseph Bowling Hall of Fame and was the St. Joseph Bowling Association president.
Paul was preceded in death by: his parents and grandson, Taylor Magoon.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, of the home; sister, Darlien Johnson, Minneapolis, Minnesotta; son, Ray (Rhonda), St. Joseph; daughters, Jalaina (Brandon) Kanatzar, St. Joseph, Nicole Courter, St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Zachary, Ashley, Rylee Kanatzar and Corey Davenport.
Paul has been cremated under the care of Morgan Funeral Home, New Port Richey. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
