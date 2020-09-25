Patrick Johnson, 57, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a local health care facility.

He was born Oct. 19, 1962, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and Robert Johnson.

He graduated from Benton High School class of 1980. In 2013, he married Karen Vermulm.

He worked at Snorkel as a machinist and his hobbies included: fishing, playing guitar, cooking, cleaning and organizing.

Patrick was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Mejia and step-mother, Judy Johnson.

Survivors include: father, Robert Johnson of St. Joseph; daughters, Alesha Johnson of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Hannah (Colby Wiley) Johnson of Smithville, Missouri and Sarah (David Kim) Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Steven Johnson; sisters, Robyn (Chris) Stephens and Tammy (Gene) Newman; step-brother, Eric Nelson of Idaho; step-sister, Amy Wilike of Lincoln, Nebraska; granddaughters, Harper and Olivia Wiley; first wife, mother of kids, Terisia Grable of Yellowstone, Wyoming; second wife, Karen Vermulm of Cosby, Missouri; his dear uncle, David Johnson; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Derek Vreeland officiating.

The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Patrick Johnson Memorial Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.