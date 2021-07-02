SAVANNAH, Mo. - Norman Edwin Johnson, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He was born March 9, 1945 to Lehman and Jewel (Etheridge) Johnson in Stanberry, Missouri.
On April 11, 1969, he married Wilma Jenkins, she survives of the home.
Norman was a US Marine. He worked at Seitz Foods for 40 years.
He enjoyed farming, animals and anything outdoors. Norman will be remembered as a truly giving person. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anybody.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Allen Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Wilma; sons, Jeff (Michelle) and Shane (Traci) Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan Sumdaram, Alexander and Kilan Johnson; sisters, Georgia Mae Lewis, Rena Hazelwood, June Cline; and brother, David Johnson.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
