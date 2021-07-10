Johnson Moore, Jeanine G 1942-2021 Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Jeanine Gale Johnson Moore died on July 6, 2021, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar in Lawrence.
She was born in St. Joseph, on Dec. 12, 1942.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Smith Center in Brandon Woods at Alvamar from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Her obituary may be found at rumsey-yost.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Johnson Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
