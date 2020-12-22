Melvin W. Johnson

DEARBORN, Mo. - Melvin Wayne Johnson, 77, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 19, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Charlotte; children, Rodney (Sue) Johnson and Rechelle (Mike) Hoffman; five grandchildren; and brother, Gary (Paula) Johnson.

Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at the Stewartsville Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camden Point Christian Church or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-waynes-memory/rechellehoffman

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.